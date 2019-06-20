Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Gushing About Nick Jonas in This 'Husband Appreciation' Post

Priyanka Chopra has honoured her husband Nick Jonas with a heartfelt post on Instagram after Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins' album became No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Gushing About Nick Jonas in This 'Husband Appreciation' Post
Image courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
He is one part of the world-famous Jonas Brothers and an uber-successful solo artiste. She a global icon and one of the first ever Bollywood stars to cross over the pond and make it big in the US.

But together, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra would become something more: a union full of love and possibility that showed how two entirely different people from two very different worlds can come together as one.

From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, the two continue to give us major couple goals.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old actress shared a smiling sweet selfie of herself and Nick, 26, on Instagram, hashtagging the post, “husband appreciation.”

“That kinda day...” Priyanka wrote, adding heart and kissing emoji.

In picture, the happily married couple snuggles up on some outdoor setting in Malibu, California. Priyanka is wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a tan jacket. Nick is donning a black shirt and matching bomber jacket.

The post comes after Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. According to Nielsen, the Jonas Brothers' album marks the “biggest debut of 2019 with total consumption of 4,14,000 units, including 68 million streams.”

Happiness Begins was released via Republic Records and is the pop trio’s first studio album since 2009’s chart-topping Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which was their last proper release before they went their separate ways.

Follow @News18Movies for more

