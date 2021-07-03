Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Smiling As She Reunites With Her Pet Dog Diana, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is beaming with joy as the actress has finally reunited with her pet dog Diana. The actress is back in the UK after her short trip to America. Priyanka, who has been shooting for her upcoming project Citadel in the UK for a while now, took to her Instagram account to share her happy picture with Diana. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen embracing her dog. “Reunion," the actress captioned the adorable photo alongside a red heart.

While in the US, Priyanka visited her restaurant Sona in New York. She also shared pictures on Instagram as she enjoyed her favourite food. She also visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with her mother Madhu Chopra and some close friends.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has landed on the Hopper Instagram Richlist this year. She is on the 27th spot with over 64 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka is reportedly getting USD 403,000 (which is equal to approximately Rs 3 crore in Indian currency) for every promotional post she makes on the photo-video sharing app.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

