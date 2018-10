Priyanka Can't Wait for the Moon to Rise As She Keeps First Karva Chauth for Nick; See Pic

Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating.. may the moon today be the promise of a lifetime of togetherness ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 27, 2018

Priyanka Chopra may have been living abroad for a while now but the actress never forgets to send her love and best wishes to Indian fans during any festivals. On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Priyanka took to Twitter to wish "everyone celebrating" the one-day festival.She wrote: "Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating.. may the moon today be the promise of a lifetime of togetherness."Interestingly, the actress, too, apparently kept Karva Chauth fast for her fiance Nick Jonas as she shared a smoggy picture of the sky on her Instagram and captioned it as "Chaand Chupa Badal Mein."Priyanka and Nick, who surprised many with their ultra-fast engagement, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York. The lovebirds, who will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, was seen twinning in black during their outing. They also clicked a couple of pictures with fans who later shared them on social media.A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.The couple, who got engaged on August 18 after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.Also read: Who's Your Pick For Best Dressed At Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018