English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Can't Wait for the Moon to Rise As She Keeps First Karva Chauth for Nick; See Pic
Priyanka and Nick, who got engaged on August 18 after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra may have been living abroad for a while now but the actress never forgets to send her love and best wishes to Indian fans during any festivals. On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Priyanka took to Twitter to wish "everyone celebrating" the one-day festival.
She wrote: "Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating.. may the moon today be the promise of a lifetime of togetherness."
Interestingly, the actress, too, apparently kept Karva Chauth fast for her fiance Nick Jonas as she shared a smoggy picture of the sky on her Instagram and captioned it as "Chaand Chupa Badal Mein."
Priyanka and Nick, who surprised many with their ultra-fast engagement, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York. The lovebirds, who will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, was seen twinning in black during their outing. They also clicked a couple of pictures with fans who later shared them on social media.
A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.
The couple, who got engaged on August 18 after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Also read: Who's Your Pick For Best Dressed At Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018
She wrote: "Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating.. may the moon today be the promise of a lifetime of togetherness."
Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating.. may the moon today be the promise of a lifetime of togetherness ❤️— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 27, 2018
Interestingly, the actress, too, apparently kept Karva Chauth fast for her fiance Nick Jonas as she shared a smoggy picture of the sky on her Instagram and captioned it as "Chaand Chupa Badal Mein."
Priyanka and Nick, who surprised many with their ultra-fast engagement, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York. The lovebirds, who will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, was seen twinning in black during their outing. They also clicked a couple of pictures with fans who later shared them on social media.
A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.
The couple, who got engaged on August 18 after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Also read: Who's Your Pick For Best Dressed At Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- Amidst Marriage Rumours, This Photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Goes Viral
- 'Pleased to Be in Selection Loop’ – Shubman Gill Making Strides Towards India Call-Up
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...