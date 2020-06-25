MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Can't Wait to Start Working with Mindy Kaling on Their Wedding Comedy

Mindy Kaling (L), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (R)

Mindy Kaling turned 41 on Thursday and Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote a loving message for her on social media.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished Mindy Kaling on her 41st birthday, and has lovingly referred to the Indian-American actress as "queen".

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Kaling from the 2018 MET Gala, where she sported a silver dress with navy blue gloves and an extravagant bedazzled crown.

On the image, Priyanka wrote on Thursday morning: "Happy birthday to this queen. In this uncertain time it's hard to feel like celebrating but I wanna celebrate you today Mindy! Hope this year is amazing and can't wait to be on set together."

Priyanka will be teaming up with Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

