Priyanka Chopra Catches Everyone's Attention With Her Bold Black Gown; Fans Say 'She Belongs To a Museum'

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Paris. The global icon, who was recently announced as one of the brand ambassadors for Bulgari, attended an event for the jewellery brand. She made a stylish appearance and left everyone completely impressed.

Priyanka Chopra wore a gown featuring ruffle details and a strap pattern in the back. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery with green gems on it. The outfit is by a London-based designer Robert Wun. The actress blew kisses at her fans as she walked towards her car from the event.

Soon after Priyanka’s pictures and videos went viral on social media, fans were left completely stunned. While one of the fans wrote, “Priyanka Chopra belongs to a museum,” another social media user commented, “The back of this dress..oh la la.” “Lovely Priyanka ❤️🙌 From head to toe you’re perfection 😍 @bulgari chose the perfect representative,” a third comment read. ‘Queen’, ‘Prettiest ever’, ‘beautiful’ are some of the other words with which fans described Priyanka.

It was just yesterday that Priyanka Chopra dropped pictures with actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa on social media. “And then there was us. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway,” the actress wrote. The trio attended the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was shooting for the web series Citadel until last month. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Priyanka’s husband and American singer Nick Jonas was spotted limping to a hospital after getting injured during a softball game. A video of the singer went viral on social media in which he was seen limping into the emergency room of a hospital. Nick was accompanied by his brother Kevin Jonas. Later, Nick also assured everyone that he is fine and is getting better. “Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” he tweeted.

