Priyanka Chopra Celebrates One Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Attends Mariah Carey’s Concert

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos and videos of her attending Mariah Carey’s latest concert in London. The 36-year-gold global star thanked her husband Nick Jonas for arranging her meeting with Mariah. Wishing him on their completing one year together, Priyanka shared a picture of herself in the green room with Mariah and a video of her attending the concert with Mariah singing on stage.Dressed in scarlet, the Quantico actor wrote alongside, “The best husband ever...A #lambily member’s dream came true...Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show...you will always be my baby @nickjonasHappy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun! #mimi meets mimi wearing @mimi.”Nick also took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his beautiful wife on them clocking one year together. Sharing a loved-up image from their recent appearance at Cannes, he wrote, “One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ .”Notably, after a whirlwind courtship, Priyanka and Nick got married in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace last year on December 1-2.