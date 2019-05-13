English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Mother's Day After Marriage with Mom-in-law and Entire Jonas Clan
Priyanka Chopra's first Mother's Day after marriage was spent with her husband Nick Jonas' family.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
On Mother's Day, besides putting up heartfelt messages for their moms, many Bollywood newly-weds showed their love for their mother-in-laws as well. Priyanka Chopra, who is in New York currently, spent the day with her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas and the entire Jonas family.
She put up photos from Sunday's family celebrations, and also said that she was missing her own mother Madhu Chopra on the day. The pictures had members of Nick Jonas' family - his father Kevin Sr, brothers Joe and Kevin Jr, Kevin's wife Danielle, nieces Valentina and Alena, and the newest addition, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who married Joe recently.
Check out the pictures here:
Earlier, Priyanka shared two videos from her Jodhpur wedding, one of her mother escorting her to the aisle, and the other of her moments spent with Nick's mother during the wedding. She wrote, "This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house!"
Nick too shared a picture with his mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day mom. Don't know how you had the patience to deal with us four crazy boys, but you did it and made it look easy. I am so grateful and honored to be your son. I love you so much."
Nick also shared a picture of Priyanka giving his niece Alena a ride of her shoulders.
Looks like it was a love-filled Mother's Day for the Jopra house.
Follow @News18Movies for more
She put up photos from Sunday's family celebrations, and also said that she was missing her own mother Madhu Chopra on the day. The pictures had members of Nick Jonas' family - his father Kevin Sr, brothers Joe and Kevin Jr, Kevin's wife Danielle, nieces Valentina and Alena, and the newest addition, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who married Joe recently.
Check out the pictures here:
Earlier, Priyanka shared two videos from her Jodhpur wedding, one of her mother escorting her to the aisle, and the other of her moments spent with Nick's mother during the wedding. She wrote, "This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house!"
View this post on Instagram
This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas . No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! ❤ Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay
Nick too shared a picture with his mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day mom. Don't know how you had the patience to deal with us four crazy boys, but you did it and made it look easy. I am so grateful and honored to be your son. I love you so much."
Nick also shared a picture of Priyanka giving his niece Alena a ride of her shoulders.
Looks like it was a love-filled Mother's Day for the Jopra house.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Shetty on Merging the Universe of His Cop Films: It was a Big Risk, I was Scared and Nervous
- Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- IPL 2019 Final | #AskJumboOnCN - Anil Kumble Answers Your Questions
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results