Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Mother's Day After Marriage with Mom-in-law and Entire Jonas Clan

Priyanka Chopra's first Mother's Day after marriage was spent with her husband Nick Jonas' family.

May 13, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Mother's Day After Marriage with Mom-in-law and Entire Jonas Clan
On Mother's Day, besides putting up heartfelt messages for their moms, many Bollywood newly-weds showed their love for their mother-in-laws as well. Priyanka Chopra, who is in New York currently, spent the day with her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas and the entire Jonas family.

She put up photos from Sunday's family celebrations, and also said that she was missing her own mother Madhu Chopra on the day. The pictures had members of Nick Jonas' family - his father Kevin Sr, brothers Joe and Kevin Jr, Kevin's wife Danielle, nieces Valentina and Alena, and the newest addition, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who married Joe recently.

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, Priyanka shared two videos from her Jodhpur wedding, one of her mother escorting her to the aisle, and the other of her moments spent with Nick's mother during the wedding. She wrote, "This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house!"



Nick too shared a picture with his mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day mom. Don't know how you had the patience to deal with us four crazy boys, but you did it and made it look easy. I am so grateful and honored to be your son. I love you so much."

Nick also shared a picture of Priyanka giving his niece Alena a ride of her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram

These two make me smile endlessly.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on



Looks like it was a love-filled Mother's Day for the Jopra house.

