Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Friendship With Lara Dutta With Adorable Pic: '21 Years and Counting'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas started her career in the Miss India pageant, and went on to become Miss World in 2000. In the same pageant, actress Lara Dutta also participated and went on to become Miss Universe in the same year. On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a rare picture with Lara and her daughter Saira, to celebrate 21 years of their friendship. Priyanka also remembered late media whiz Pradeep Guha, who mentored them during the pageant.

In the picture, Priyanka could be seen wearing a yellow dress, while Lara wore a pinstriped shirt. They met in London, where PC is working on back to back projects. “21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories.

Also Missed you #Pradeepguha."

Dia Mirza, who was also a part of the pageant and went on to become Miss Asia Pacific, commented, “so glad you girls met."

Meanwhile, Lara recently made headlines when she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the spy-thriller also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

