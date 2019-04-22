Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her First Easter With Nick Jonas, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ditched their busy schedules to enjoy Easter with the Jonas family.

News18.com

April 22, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her First Easter With Nick Jonas, See Pics
Image courtesy: Nick Jonas/ Instagram
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Easter with husband Nick Jonas on Sunday. The couple, who got married in December last year, ditched their busy schedules to enjoy the festival with the Jonas family.

Sharing glimpses of the celebrations on their Instagram, Priyanka and Nick also wished their fans a very happy Easter. As the couple gifted Nick's mother Denise Jonas a basket full of Easter goodies, the actress hugged her mother-in-law and wrote, "Happy Easter from ours to yours."



In another picture shared by Nick, the actress is seen dressed in pastel shades while the American singer has donned a bright sky blue suit. As they shared a hearty laugh, the Cool singer captioned the picture as, "Happy Easter to you and yours! From me and mine."



Recently, while speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit, Priyanka opened about her relationship with singer-actor Nick Jonas and how he is the perfect man for her. The actress admitted that she was not sure about marrying Nick, and eventually in saying 'Yes, I do,' she claims that she took a leap of faith.

She also explained why he surprised her from the beginning. She said, "I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it (would’ve) turned out to be, and that is maybe that is my fault, I judged a book by its cover."

Nick and Priyanka got engaged just two months after dating each other. Later, the couple got married in India in December last year. The two held a three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Meanwhile, Nick has come out with a new single with the Jonas Brothers titled Cool and it is being received well by fans of the boy-band.

