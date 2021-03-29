Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Holi with Nick Jonas and His Parents, Shares Perfect Family Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been super busy with multiple projects. However, the actress took time out of her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents on the occasion of Holi. Priyanka shared pictures of the Jonas family celebrating the colour of festival with a bang. Posting the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone."

Priyanka and Nick are currently enjoying their time together in London. Nick joined his wife at Home of The Big Ben wherein she is shooting for her upcoming show Citadel. While spending their time together, Priyanka and Nick even hosted the Oscar nominations together much to the excitement of the fans.

During a recent interaction with Oprah, Priyanka spoke about her marriage with Nick. She said, “I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together."