Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Navaratri with Dandiya During The Sky Is Pink Promotions

Priyanka Chopra is in India for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink and the tour has been a tiring one for the actress. She has been travelling all over the country and during her recent pit stop, she landed in Ahmedabad to the get word out before the film releases on October 11.

While Priyanka is in India, the nation is also celebrating the holy occasion of Navaratri and the actress also soaked in the flavour of festivities while promoting her film with co-actor Rohit Saraf. A video made available by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows Priyanka playing dandiya on-stage with a singer, Aditi Raval and Rohit joining in on the fun.

Priyanka was dressed in a black, embellished salwar suit, while she donned jewellery and mangtika that complimented her beauty. Rohit, on the other hand, chose to keep it festive as well as he donned an all-black kurta pyjama, with a nehru blazer.

Aditi Raval posted an image of the actress, Rohit and herself on-stage and wrote on Instagram, "#Navratri Day 1 at #ShankusDandiya2019 was super fun :) loved the energy of the crowd .. #TheSkyIsPink #AdaniShantigram #AditiRaval #priyankachopra #Garba."

Check out the video of two actors having dandiya fun on-stage in Ahmedabad here:

The Sky Is Pink was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.

Post The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a Netflix film titled We Can Be Heroes.

