Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas’ Birthday with Some Serious PDA; Watch Video

The pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walking hand in hand and laughing around took the internet by storm, and now on Nick's birthday, they have taken their PDA to the next level.

Updated:September 16, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged, the two are on a vacation spree. From Mexico to Los Angeles, the couple has painted the cities red with their love, and their photos are the proof.

Recently, the pictures of the two, walking hand in hand and laughing around took the internet by storm, and now on Nick's birthday, they have taken their PDA to the next level.

The two were also spotted at a stadium in LA spending some quality time with each other. After Nick's performance in a baseball match, the two shared an adorable kiss onstage amidst thousands of fans cheering for them.

You can check the pictures and videos here:






September 16 happens to be Nick's birthday and Priyanka decided to make it special by celebrating the day with friends and family, including Nick's brother Joe Jonas.

Earlier in the day, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to Instagram to share a picture from the bash. Captioning the picture she wrote, “Birthday Hang.” For the celebration, Priyanka tied her hair in a neat bun and looked absolutely elegant in a rust outfit. Nick opted for casual wear.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Hang. ⚾️ 🎉

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Priyanka also shared a series of photos on her Instagram story, including a side shot of Nick beaming, with the caption, “Birthday weekend begins”.

On the work front, while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.
