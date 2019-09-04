Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Serena Williams' 100th US Open Victory with Heartwarming Post
Serena Williams won her 100th US Open match against Wang Qiang of China. Among the attendees were Priyanka Chopra and her mother Dr Madhu.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Serena Williams has a massive fan following across the globe and the tennis legend recently won her 100th US Open match, which is a feat that will be tough to accomplish by anyone following suit. However, when Serena won the US Open match this time around, Priyanka Chopra was in the stands rooting for the her, along with mom Madhu Chopra.
Priyanka also shared a couple of images to her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen sitting amidst the audiences as she enjoyed Serena's game. In another image, shared by Priyanka, she clicked the electronic hoard that had "Serena Williams 100th US Open Win" flashing for her fans. Clearly, Priyanka enjoyed her time at the court.
Captioning her post, Priyanka wrote, "Amazing to watch @serenawilliams win her 100th US Open! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl @madhumalati!"
See pictures of Priyanka attending Serena's match here:
Six-time US Open champion Serena was in tremendous form Tuesday night as she overpowered No 18 seed Wang Qiang of China, 6-1, 6-0, to move into the semifinals of her home Grand Slam event for the 13th time in her career.
In the post match conference, Serena said (via), "It feels good. It feels like, okay, this is what I've been training for. This is how hard I've been working. It feels like, you know, hard work pays off when that happens."
