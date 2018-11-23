Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Thanksgiving in Delhi with Nick Jonas and Family, See Pic

Now that Nick Jonas is in India, he and Priyanka Chopra are spending their last few days as an unmarried couple before their December wedding.The two celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday over a large family dinner in Delhi. Both shared a dinner table photo on their Instagram accounts. In the picture, Nick looks dapper in all white as he holds Priyanka’s hand, who is sitting by his side.Priyanka captioned the photo, “Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..” Meanwhile, Nick wrote, “What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”Nick left New York for India on Wednesday. He shared a boomerang from his flight.Upon his arrival on Thursday, Priyanka shared a loved-up photo with him from the backseat of their car. “Welcome home baby... 😍,” she captioned it.Preparations for Priyanka and Nick's wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace are on in full swing. The details of the wedding have been kept under wraps so far, but according to those in the know, it will be an intimate family affair. The couple is expected throw a separate bash for their friends in the film industry later.After a high-profile bridal shower in New York and a glamorous bachelorette with her girl-gang in Amsterdam and Italy, Priyanka is currently in India shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at her Mumbai residence.