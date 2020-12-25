Priyanka Chopra Channels 'Christmas Spirit' with Nick Jonas in Freezing London, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra, who is filming a project in London, will ring in Christmas there along with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress shared a picture of her channeling "Christmas spirit" with Nick on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the photograph, Priyanka is all smiles as she poses with Nick by her side. The actress opted for an all-white ensemble. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. Priyanka's pet pooch Diana also joined the couple in the picture. She captioned the post: "Christmas spirit."

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared an adorable throwback picture of herself with her pet dog Panda and she wrote: "Miss you." Take a look at her post here:

Priyanka and Nick have three pets - Diana, a Chihuahua; Panda, a Husky Australian Shepherd mix and Gino, who they had welcomed on their first wedding anniversary in 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka has been based in London since late November, shooting for her film, Text For You. Text For You is directed by Jim Strouse and is about a young woman, whose fiance died in a car accident, but she continues to send romantic messages to his old phone number even after two years. She develops a bond with the current owner of the number, a man suffering a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion is said to play the catalyst who brings them together.