Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Hubby Nick Jonas As He Aces Golf at Lake Tahoe; Watch
Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Hubby Nick Jonas As He Aces Golf at Lake Tahoe; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 08:27 IST

Nevada

Priyanka and Nick at Lake Tahoe For ACC Golf Championship (Source: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra was seen cheering for her singer-husband Nick Jonas as he played in American Century Golf Championship (ACC).

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra did not miss an opportunity for cheering her husband, the youngest Jonas brother, actor-singer Nick Jonas as he played gold in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in the United States.

Fan accounts of the couple shared ‘cool’ pictures of the two having fun during the American Century Golf Championship (ACC). The ACC is a celebrity golf tournament that takes place in Lake Tahoe every year in the second week of July. In one of the images shared by the fan account, Nick was seen posing as a fan tried to sneakily get a candid selfie video with him. His wife aka PeeCee was also seen busy in a conversation with somebody in the background. In the click, Nick looked handsome as always in a dark blue t-shirt which he paired with black pants and a solid coloured cap. On the other hand, Priyanka sported a classic white sleeveless top with shorts and a blue jacket.

In another video, Priyanka was seen signing an autograph for a fan who was present during the tournament.

Fans were quick to react to the videos. An Instagram user wrote, “Awesome! I’m sooo happy to see him out there having fun and enjoying himself. Happy Priyanka and Malti was there with him!” “She looks beautiful, hope Nick posts a couple of pics. It’s been a while since he posted their pic,” another social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also enjoying parenthood now. The couple was blessed with a daughter via surrogacy earlier this year and have been traveling quite a bit with her. They have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas but have not revealed her face so far.

first published:July 11, 2022, 08:25 IST
last updated:July 11, 2022, 08:27 IST