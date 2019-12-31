Priyanka Chopra Cheers with Ayushmann Khurrana's Daughter at the Jonas Brothers' Concert

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had recently shared pictures vacationing in the Bahamas. In the series of pictures that he posted, the actor had flaunted his beach-ready body posing alongside wife Tahira Kashyap. In a recent video that surfaced online, Khurrana’s daughter Varushka can be seen enjoying the Jonas Brothers’ concert in the Bahamas. She is joined by actress and Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The Vicky Donor actor took to his Instagram stories to share several videos giving his fans a sneak peek from the concert. Sharing the video he wrote, “Our daughter’s first-ever concert that too with the lovely @priyankachopra Jonas brothers in Nassau (Bahamas),” in the caption.

In the first video, little Varushka is syncing her moves with PeeCee as Nick Jonas is singing. In another clip, the star kid is waving arms joyously along with The Sky Is Pink actress. We can also spot Tahira enjoying the concert.

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Bala, which also featured actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The Dream Girl actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo, which is set to be released on April 17, 2020.

On the other hand, Priyanka last starred in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. She was also one of the producers of the film. The Barfi actress is currently filming for Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes, which is expected to be released in 2020.

