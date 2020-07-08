Priyanka Chopra Chosen Ambassador for Toronto International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday took to Instagram to announce that she has been invited to be an ambassador to the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). PeeCee, who starred in the American television show Quantico and Hollywood flicks like Baywatch and Isn't it Romantic?, shared the news with her fans along with a long note.

Sharing a throwback clip featuring Priyanka at TIFF, she wrote, "TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend @cameronpbailey [Cameron Bailey] and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers".

This is another feather in the cap of the actress who will appear in Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes later this year and the much-awaited The Matrix 4 directed by Lana Wachowski in 2021.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also been chosen for TIFF 2020.

Other ambassadors include Ava DuVernay, Darren Aronofsky, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman, Martin Scorsese, Nadine Labaki, Alfonso Cuarón, Tantoo Cardinal, Riz Ahmed, Rian Johnson, Jason Reitman, Isabelle Huppert, Claire Denis, Atom Egoyan, Viggo Mortensen, Zhang Ziyi, David Oyelowo, Lulu Wang, Rosamund Pike, Sarah Gadon, and Denis Villeneuve.

TIFF will take place between September 10 and 20 this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will hold socially distanced physical screenings, drive-ins, virtual red carpets, and digital screenings.

"The pandemic has hit TIFF hard, but we've responded by going back to our original inspiration -- to bring the very best in film to the broadest possible audience," said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head, TIFF, in a statement.