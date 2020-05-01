MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With Activist Greta Thunberg to Help Children Affected by Covid-19

Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With Activist Greta Thunberg to Help Children Affected by Covid-19

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to announce that she will be collaborating with climate activist Greta Thunberg to help children affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra is not only an international star, but she also uses her platform to help those in need. Priyanka has been an ambassador for UNICEF and she recently announced that she will be collaborating with climate activist Greta Thunberg to help children affected with Covid-19.

The actor took to Twitter on Friday to share the news. She wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us. Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg."

Check it out below:

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in the film adaptation of the Man Booker award-winning book The White Tiger, along with Rajkummar Rao.

