Priyanka Chopra Comes Out in Support of Protesting Farmers

Actress Priyanka Chopra expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers seeking the repealing of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, said that the farmers hopes need to be met.

The actress took to Twitter and re-shared Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet and wrote, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Diljit in his tweet had written, “Gal PYAR Di Kariye.. Dharm Koi V Ladai Ni Sikhaunda..Folded hands…Hindu-Sikh-Muslim-Isai-Jaini-Bodhi…Sab Bhara Ne 1 Dujey De Folded hands…BHARAT ES KAR KE HEE DUNIA TE VAKHRA AA.. KION KE ETHEY SAB PYAAR NAAL REHNDE NE Folded hands..Har Dharm Da Satkaar Kita Janda Folded hands.”

Recently, Diljit was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers. "I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit said, addressing the farmers and the media. The singer also sat down with the farmers, and spent some time with them.