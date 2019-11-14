Priyanka Chopra Compares Quantico, The White Tiger Shoot Preparation

Walking down the memory lane, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has drawn a comparison of her shooting preparations between the American show Quantico and the upcoming adaptation of The White Tiger.

Priyanka on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph she shot for Quantico and the shooting days of The White Tiger.

In the first, "The Sky Is Pink" actor shared a throwback image, where she is seen in a knee-length black slit dress, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for Quantico.

In the second picture, Priyanka shared a close selfie wherein she is seen holding a pen and doing homework, which refers to today while she seems to be working on the script her current project The White Tiger.

She captioned the images: "Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger".

The White Tiger is adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name.

The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

