Priyanka Chopra Condemns Violence in Her Note Addressing Anti-CAA Student Protests

The list of Bollywood celebrities who have come forward to show support to students voicing protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been steadily increasing. Over the past couple of days, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhaskar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, and Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Srivastava, Hansal Mehta have been among the many celebrities who have extended support to students.

Now, Priyanka Chopra has also issued a tweet in the matter, condemning violence. She wrote in her message, "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts and each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise."

In fact, many Malayalam actors, including Prithviraj, Parvathy, Tovino, Kunchacko Boban, Mammootty, Dulquer Salman and Amala Paul have also expressed their views against the CAA and the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi.

However, Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have not taken a stand yet. Akshay Kumar liked a tweet related to Jamia and then came out to say he had done so by mistake, thereby drawing widespread flak on social media.

The contentious Act, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

