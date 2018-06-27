GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Awe-inspiring Instagram Post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their relationship.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Looks like actress Priyanka Chopra has finally found the love of her life in Nick Jonas. A day after a report published in Filmfare suggested that plans are underway for Priyanka-Nick's engagement either by July-end or August this year, the actress posted an InstaStory of her brother Siddharth and Nick in Goa with the caption, “My Favourite Men". Yes, you read it right!


Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship. And this is the first time when Priyanka has shared Nick's picture on any of her social media accounts. Nick had already made it official with Priyanka when he posted a small video of the Quantico star, 35, on Friday. In the video, which was actually an Instagram story, Priyanka could be seen walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline which was paired with a matching skirt. She could be seen smiling, which gets bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. His caption was 'her' followed by a heart-eye emoji.




In addition to their most recent PDA moment, the duo was also spotted vacationing together in Goa on Monday.

The couple visited Mumbai to meet Priyanka's mother. In a recent interview to DNA, Priyanka’s mother had said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to get to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

Priyanka too met the singer's extended family earlier this month at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey.

The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.

While the couple avoided the paparazzi when they arrived together in Mumbai a few days back, their comments on social media have left fans curious. The couple was clicked as they arrived in Mumbai after a Goa vacation.

priyankachopranickjonas3

priyankachopranickjonas2

priyankachopranickjonas


