English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Awe-inspiring Instagram Post
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their relationship.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Looks like actress Priyanka Chopra has finally found the love of her life in Nick Jonas. A day after a report published in Filmfare suggested that plans are underway for Priyanka-Nick's engagement either by July-end or August this year, the actress posted an InstaStory of her brother Siddharth and Nick in Goa with the caption, “My Favourite Men". Yes, you read it right!
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story
The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship. And this is the first time when Priyanka has shared Nick's picture on any of her social media accounts. Nick had already made it official with Priyanka when he posted a small video of the Quantico star, 35, on Friday. In the video, which was actually an Instagram story, Priyanka could be seen walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline which was paired with a matching skirt. She could be seen smiling, which gets bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. His caption was 'her' followed by a heart-eye emoji.
In addition to their most recent PDA moment, the duo was also spotted vacationing together in Goa on Monday.
The couple visited Mumbai to meet Priyanka's mother. In a recent interview to DNA, Priyanka’s mother had said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to get to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”
Priyanka too met the singer's extended family earlier this month at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey.
The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.
While the couple avoided the paparazzi when they arrived together in Mumbai a few days back, their comments on social media have left fans curious. The couple was clicked as they arrived in Mumbai after a Goa vacation.
Also Watch
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story
The pair has consistently been spotted together, but hadn't talked publicly about their alleged relationship. And this is the first time when Priyanka has shared Nick's picture on any of her social media accounts. Nick had already made it official with Priyanka when he posted a small video of the Quantico star, 35, on Friday. In the video, which was actually an Instagram story, Priyanka could be seen walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline which was paired with a matching skirt. She could be seen smiling, which gets bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. His caption was 'her' followed by a heart-eye emoji.
via @nickjonas instagram story @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/yT2oM6yFwy— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) June 22, 2018
In addition to their most recent PDA moment, the duo was also spotted vacationing together in Goa on Monday.
The couple visited Mumbai to meet Priyanka's mother. In a recent interview to DNA, Priyanka’s mother had said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to get to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”
Priyanka too met the singer's extended family earlier this month at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey.
The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.
While the couple avoided the paparazzi when they arrived together in Mumbai a few days back, their comments on social media have left fans curious. The couple was clicked as they arrived in Mumbai after a Goa vacation.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Starts Building iPhone 6s in India to Avoid Customs Duty: Report
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- How Rajasthan Police is Using Social Media to Bust Fake News
- Bigg Boss Finalist Hina Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Her Monokini Pictures
- Tej Pratap Yadav's First Hindi Film to Hit Silver Screen Soon