English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Brother-In-Law Franklin Jonas In A Sweet Instagram Post
Priyanka on Friday took to Instagram to congratulate Franklin, who completed his graduation from The Blackbird Academy.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in Los Angeles on February 11, 2019. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is proud of her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.
Priyanka on Friday took to Instagram to congratulate Franklin, who completed his graduation from The Blackbird Academy. Franklin is the younger brother of Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas.
"The man of the hour! Franklin, we are so proud of you. 'Graduate'. I Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love you," she wrote.
Along with the post, the Quantico star shared a photograph from the graduation ceremony. She can be seen posing with Nick's parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Franklin.
Nick, who could not be a part of the celebrations, too penned a heartfelt post for Franklin.
He said: "So proud of my little brother Franklin for graduating today! Really wish I could have been there with you.. So glad some of the fam was there to celebrate with you. Love you dude."
On the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Sonali Bose's "Sky Is Pink". It also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Priyanka on Friday took to Instagram to congratulate Franklin, who completed his graduation from The Blackbird Academy. Franklin is the younger brother of Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas.
"The man of the hour! Franklin, we are so proud of you. 'Graduate'. I Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love you," she wrote.
Along with the post, the Quantico star shared a photograph from the graduation ceremony. She can be seen posing with Nick's parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Franklin.
Nick, who could not be a part of the celebrations, too penned a heartfelt post for Franklin.
He said: "So proud of my little brother Franklin for graduating today! Really wish I could have been there with you.. So glad some of the fam was there to celebrate with you. Love you dude."
On the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Sonali Bose's "Sky Is Pink". It also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels its AirPower Wireless Mat
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- Research Shows it is Easy to Access Unencrypted Contacts, Location History And Other Data From Junked Tesla Cars
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results