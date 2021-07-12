Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty on Wimbledon Victory, See Pics

Global icon Priyanka Chopra among many famous celebrities attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. The actress took to social media to congratulate the tennis player as she lifted the trophy with Novak Djokovic. The 25-year-old player became Australia’s first female Wimbledon singles champion since her idol, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, 41 years ago.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest.⁣" She was seen in a high neck, full sleeves white floral dress.

Meanwhile, this was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon win.

Priyanka Chopra, in a viral video, was spotted sitting behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William during the match.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here