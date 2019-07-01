Priyanka Chopra Couldn't Hold Back Her Tears at Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Second Wedding
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot again with a grand French feast in the company of family and friends.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot again with a grand French feast in the company of family and friends.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot again with a grand French feast in the company of family and friends. Bollywood actress and wife of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was also among the attendees, taking part in the wedding ceremonies.
Priyanka looked breathtakingly gorgeous as one of Sophie's bridesmaids and stole the limelight as she stood out in her desi look. While her husband Nick Jonas looked extremely dapper in an all-black suit. Wearing a pastel pink lace Sabyasachi saree, Priyanka kept her look traditional. She tied her hair in a messy bun and kept some strands loose, accentuating her look with peach coloured flowers and diamond silver studs.
Pictures from ceremonies have made their way to the Internet and are being widely shared across fan pages. However, there's one picture of the actress in particular, which is gaining much attention on social media. In the picture, Priyanka appears to be emotional and can be seen wiping her face. While many fans aww-ed at the picture, other joked that it is just sweat.
Giving away details about the wedding, E News! described the wedding as an emotional ceremony. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony," the publication quoted a source as saying.
Take a look at the picture:
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in a hush-hush surprise wedding in Los Angles last month. The two tied the knot in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France.
Read: In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding
Also read: Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Gets a New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements And June Android Security Patch
- Mallika Sherawat Reveals a Producer Once Asked Her to Fry Eggs on Her Belly to Portray 'Hotness'
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s