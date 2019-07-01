Priyanka Chopra Couldn't Hold Back Her Tears at Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Second Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot again with a grand French feast in the company of family and friends. Bollywood actress and wife of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was also among the attendees, taking part in the wedding ceremonies.

Priyanka looked breathtakingly gorgeous as one of Sophie's bridesmaids and stole the limelight as she stood out in her desi look. While her husband Nick Jonas looked extremely dapper in an all-black suit. Wearing a pastel pink lace Sabyasachi saree, Priyanka kept her look traditional. She tied her hair in a messy bun and kept some strands loose, accentuating her look with peach coloured flowers and diamond silver studs.

Pictures from ceremonies have made their way to the Internet and are being widely shared across fan pages. However, there's one picture of the actress in particular, which is gaining much attention on social media. In the picture, Priyanka appears to be emotional and can be seen wiping her face. While many fans aww-ed at the picture, other joked that it is just sweat.

Giving away details about the wedding, E News! described the wedding as an emotional ceremony. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Take a look at the picture:

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in a hush-hush surprise wedding in Los Angles last month. The two tied the knot in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France.

Read: In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding

Follow @News18Movies for more