‘Priyanka Chopra Cried After She Was Offered a Negative Role In Aitraaz’, Producer Suneel Darshan Reveals

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who has achieved numerous career accomplishments, and there appears to be no holding back for her! But even the Quantico actress had to put in a lot of effort to achieve the position she is now at. Producer Suneel Darshan, who collaborated with the actress on her debut movie, Andaaz, recently revealed how PeeCee wasn’t happy and rather cried after she was offered to play a negative character in Aitraaz.

Suneel Darshan shared how Priyanka broke down in tears when she was approached to play a negative role in the Abbas-Mustan film Aitraaz. The film, loosely based on the Hollywood film Disclosure, starred Akshay Kumar as Raj Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra as his former girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. In the film, Sonia accused Raj of sexual harassment. However, Raj’s wife (essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan) represented him in court and won the case.

Suneel Darshan, the film’s producer, told Siddharth Kannan recently that neither Akshay nor Priyanka were initially excited about the project. He disclosed that Priyanka was hesitant to play the antagonist and even went home and broke down in tears about landing a negative role. However, he instilled in her the importance of this role.

“Akshay and Priyanka both were keen not to do the movie. But I used my bonding with them to see that they came in. Akshay had issues with the finances, I said ‘what does a little less or more money matter in a movie, think of the project.’ And Priyanka Chopra, she said she was approached for a vamp’s role and she was so upset, she cried, she went home and she went to sleep,” he said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



“I said after you wake up come back to the office. She was here and I pressed on her about the importance of her doing the role. I thought I drilled it into her head, and yes it was wonderful for them to be in Aitraaz,” he added.

Interestingly, Priyanka later called the film the “biggest learning experience of her career.”

On the work front, Priyanka was most recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections (2021) and has a number of projects in development, including Citadel and It’s All Coming Back To Me. In addition to that, Priyanka is set to star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here