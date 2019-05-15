Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Crosses 40 Million Followers on Instagram, Heads to Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly set for her next global achievement - making her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Crosses 40 Million Followers on Instagram, Heads to Cannes Film Festival
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra keeps achieving new milestones globally and making her fans and her country proud. The most followed celebrity on Instagram in India has now crossed 40 million followers on the photo-sharing site. A super excited Priyanka announced the achievement with a cute jumpy video, and put up a story thanking her followers for being with her on this journey.



"I still remember the day when I joined Instagram. One by one, all of you have been part of such an amazing journey for me. I am really touched and extremely moved," she said in the story.

While Priyanka is at 40 million, her Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone is at 35 million followers. Actress Alia Bhatt has 33 million followers. Priyanka seems to be the most-followed personality in her family too - husband Nick Jonas has 23.9 million followers and sister-in-law and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner has 12.4 million followers.

Priyanka and Deepika's followers can be expected to further increase once the actresses make their Cannes Film Festival appearances this year. While Deepika has walked the red carpet at the prestigious festival before, Priyanka will reportedly make her debut this year.

Her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, who also styled her for the recent Met Gala, has reportedly said that Priyanka is headed to the French Riviera. A fan page of PeeCee put up a bunch of pictures of her leaving her New York apartment, apparently heading to Cannes.



Watch this space for more update on that.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram