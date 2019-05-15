English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Crosses 40 Million Followers on Instagram, Heads to Cannes Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra is reportedly set for her next global achievement - making her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Image: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra keeps achieving new milestones globally and making her fans and her country proud. The most followed celebrity on Instagram in India has now crossed 40 million followers on the photo-sharing site. A super excited Priyanka announced the achievement with a cute jumpy video, and put up a story thanking her followers for being with her on this journey.
"I still remember the day when I joined Instagram. One by one, all of you have been part of such an amazing journey for me. I am really touched and extremely moved," she said in the story.
While Priyanka is at 40 million, her Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone is at 35 million followers. Actress Alia Bhatt has 33 million followers. Priyanka seems to be the most-followed personality in her family too - husband Nick Jonas has 23.9 million followers and sister-in-law and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner has 12.4 million followers.
Priyanka and Deepika's followers can be expected to further increase once the actresses make their Cannes Film Festival appearances this year. While Deepika has walked the red carpet at the prestigious festival before, Priyanka will reportedly make her debut this year.
Her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, who also styled her for the recent Met Gala, has reportedly said that Priyanka is headed to the French Riviera. A fan page of PeeCee put up a bunch of pictures of her leaving her New York apartment, apparently heading to Cannes.
Watch this space for more update on that.
#priyankachopra spotted leaving her apartment today, on her way to Cannes ♥️
