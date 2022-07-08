Priyanka Chopra Cutely Holds Daughter Malti Marie In Her Arms As She Enjoys Outing With BFF; Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable pic with her baby daughter, Malti Marie, and BFF Tamanna Dutt to her Instagram account on Thursday. She captioned the photo ‘22 years and counting and now with our babies… love you tam2cul.’ The photo was of the two bestfriends seated with a picturesque view in the background and their children on their laps.

This isn’t the first time Priyanka has appreciated and validated her bestfriend, she has emphasized on their two-decade-long friendship from ‘roommates to my maid of honour’ in one of the captions she wrote for Tamanna on one of her birthdays.

Followers poured into her comment section to support this beautiful friendship, some wrote ‘Beautiful Friendship’ while the thers wrote ‘Wow, what a sweet friendship’.

This picture is an embodiment of friendship and motherhood and respecting the responsibilities of the latter, Priyanka kept the face of her child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ hidden with a heart emoji.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and International singer Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter earlier this year. The couple revealed that their daughter, who Priyanka and Nick reportedly named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for over 100 days before she made her way home on Mother’s Day.

Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born prematurely, via surrogacy. Speaking about her in a long Mother’s Day post, Priyanka said, “We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

