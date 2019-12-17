Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Nick Jonas' Last Happiness Begins Concert for 2019

Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Brothers' last Happiness Begins concert of the year with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Nick Jonas' Last Happiness Begins Concert for 2019
Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Brothers' last Happiness Begins concert of the year with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra has had a busy schedule lately. The actress wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming web series The White Tigers for Netflix and headed to Los Angeles to enjoy her vacations with husband Nick Jonas and his family. She also attended Jonas Brothers' last Happiness Begins concert of the year.

The pictures and videos from the gig are viral on social media. In the videos, Priyanka, dressed in a black dress can be seen making the most of her evening as she dances her heart out at the concert. J Sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were also present as they cheered for their singer husbands.

Priyanka also took her Instagram stories to share an appreciation post for the boy band. "Back in LA! So proud of you guys for your last show of the tour this year," she wrote.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka's Netflix film The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008.

She is also co-producing an Amazon series with Nick, to be based on the couple's wedding sangeet. Her another project is in collaboration with director Robert Rodriguez, which is a superhero movie titled We Can Be Heroes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram