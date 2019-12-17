Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Nick Jonas' Last Happiness Begins Concert for 2019
Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Brothers' last Happiness Begins concert of the year with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra has had a busy schedule lately. The actress wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming web series The White Tigers for Netflix and headed to Los Angeles to enjoy her vacations with husband Nick Jonas and his family. She also attended Jonas Brothers' last Happiness Begins concert of the year.
The pictures and videos from the gig are viral on social media. In the videos, Priyanka, dressed in a black dress can be seen making the most of her evening as she dances her heart out at the concert. J Sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were also present as they cheered for their singer husbands.
Priyanka also took her Instagram stories to share an appreciation post for the boy band. "Back in LA! So proud of you guys for your last show of the tour this year," she wrote.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Priyanka's Netflix film The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008.
She is also co-producing an Amazon series with Nick, to be based on the couple's wedding sangeet. Her another project is in collaboration with director Robert Rodriguez, which is a superhero movie titled We Can Be Heroes.
