Priyanka Chopra Dances to Ariana Grande's 7 Rings as She Gets Ready for The Sky is Pink Promotions

Priyanka Chopra is on her toes to promote her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. From Mumbai to Ahemdabad to Jaipur to Delhi, the actress is having a packed schedule as she tours different cities each day for her film. But despite a hectic schedule, the actress knows how to make the most of her day.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself while dressing up for the day. In the video, Priyanka can be seen twirling and perfectly lip-syncing the lyrics of Ariana Grande's song 7 Rings. For the day, the actress has donned a black outfit with shimmery golden detailing.

Take a look:

The Sky Is Pink stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. In the film, Priyanka will essay the role of Aditi, a mother who struggles with the emotional and financial toll of her newborn suffering through a serious immune deficiency, in The Sky Is Pink. The movie was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.

Post The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a Netflix film titled We Can Be Heroes.

