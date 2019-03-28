English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Dances to 'Tareefan' With Nick Jonas, See Sonam Kapoor's Reaction
A new video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing to 'Tareefan', along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has taken the Internet by storm.
A new video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing to 'Tareefan', along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has taken the Internet by storm.
A new video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's song Tareefan, along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has taken the Internet by storm.
Priyanka, who is currently on a family vacation in Miami, used the time off to introduce the world of Bollywood to the Jonas family. The actress shared a sneak peek into her exotic getaway on her Instagram account.
On Tuesday, she posted a video with her family grooving to the tunes of the popular track from the film Veere Di Wedding. In the clip, Priyanka also gave a shout-out to Kareena, saying, "yeah, Bebo (Kareena's nickname)!"
"When Bollywood music kicks in," Priyanka captioned the video, tagging Sonam and rapper Badshah.
Impressed by the video, Sonam commented, "Waah PeeCee" with a heart emoji.
Earlier this year, Priyanka and Kareena appeared together in an episode of Koffee With Karan.
Praising Priyanka's rise in the West, Kareena said: "I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It's a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don't think I have that ambition and determination like hers."
