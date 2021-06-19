Priyanka Chopra Dedicates Her New 'Summer Tattoo' to Her Pooches, See Post

Actress Priyanka Chopra has got herself inked again, and this time, too, she has dedicated it to someone special in her life. Taking to Instagram, the global icon shared a glimpse of her new tattoo which is of three paws and dedicated it to her three dogs- Diana, Gino and Panda. She shared a video on her stories section where she flaunted her tattoo along with her recently done nails, and wrote, “summer nails; summer tattoo".

Take a look at her post:

In a separate Instagram story, she shared a snap of her adorable dogs.

Priyanka is a total dog person. She had Diana from before her marriage and adopted two more dogs after her wedding with Nick Jonas. They currently have three pets - Diana, a Chihuahua, Panda, a Husky Australian Shepherd mix and Gino, who they had welcomed on their first wedding anniversary in 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the series Citadel in London, and Nick is in America shooting for the reality show The Voice. The multi starrer series also has Richard Madden and will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here