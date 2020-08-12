Priyanka Chopra Deems Kamala Harris' Vice Presidential Candidacy 'Proud Moment for Women'

August 11 was bookmarked in the pages of American history when California Senator Kamala Harris was picked by Joe Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate.

Harris, 55, has both African and Indian roots, with her mixed parentage. Her father, Dr Donald Harris emigrated from Jamaica, and her mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral program at UC Berkeley. She is the first Asian-American woman to be nominated on a major presidential ticket.

The significant event was acknowledged by millions around the globe as many welcomed Harris' candidacy.

Priyanka Chopra was amongst the many important people who hailed Harris’ selection with a show of hands. She summed up her reverence and delight in a social media post. Reflecting on it as ‘a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women’, she continued, “All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters (sic)."

She added a footnote for her younger self saying, “PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!”

Joe Biden took to Twitter to announce Harris’ as nominee for vice president. He wrote,"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate”.

Shortly after the announcement, Harris responded that she was "honored" and would "do what it takes to make him (Joe Bidden) Commander-in-Chief."