Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are 'Charlie and the Indian Angels' at Met Gala After Party

After hitting the Met Gala red carpet in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colorful feathered ruffles and a matching cape, Priyanka Chopra decided to go for a very different look for the after party in New York City on Monday night alongside her husband, singer Nick Jonas.The actress was also joined by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, Indian philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin at the bash.Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a group picture, in which she described her Bollywood clan as "Charlie and the Indian angels.""Charlie and the Indian angels end the night.. #metgala2019," Priyanka captioned the glamorous picture.For the after party, Priyanka opted for a sparkly silver thigh-length dress, while Deepika wore a neon green A-line gown.In another post, she shared a picture of her with Nick and captioned it as "he makes me sparkle."Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick went for matching clothes in elegant white at the Met gala. Nick described the special night as a "full circle" moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.