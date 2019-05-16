Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram

Bollywood's women's brigade, led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is ahead of the men as far as popularity is concerned on Instagram.After Priyanka celebrated 40 million-plus followers of her Instagram account, IANS on Thursday took a look at some of the most popular Hindi film stars on the photo-sharing platform.Bollywood's 'desi girl' who found unprecedented popularity in Hollywood with her role in Quantico, uses the social media platform to keep her fans abreast of her personal and professional life, as do the others.Priyanka Chopra: 40.2 million followersDeepika Padukone: 35.1 million followersAlia Bhatt: 33.1 million followersShraddha Kapoor: 29.7 million followersJacqueline Fernandez: 28.5 million followersAkshay Kumar: 26.2 million followersAnushka Sharma: 25.1 million followersRanveer Singh: 23.1 million followersSalman Khan: 22.3 million followersKatrina Kaif: 21.9 million followersDisha Patani: 20.9 million followersVarun Dhawan: 20.4 million followersParineeti Chopra: 19.8 million followersSonam Kapoor: 19 million followersShahid Kapoor: 17.9 million followersShah Rukh Khan: 17.1 million followersSonakshi Sinha: 14.6 followersAmitabh Bachchan: 12.7 millionHrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte and Sushant Singh Rajput also have a good number of followers.