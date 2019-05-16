Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram

Bollywood actresses are far ahead of their male counterparts on Instagram in terms of followers.

IANS

Updated:May 16, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: AP/Getty Images)
Bollywood's women's brigade, led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is ahead of the men as far as popularity is concerned on Instagram.

After Priyanka celebrated 40 million-plus followers of her Instagram account, IANS on Thursday took a look at some of the most popular Hindi film stars on the photo-sharing platform.

Bollywood's 'desi girl' who found unprecedented popularity in Hollywood with her role in Quantico, uses the social media platform to keep her fans abreast of her personal and professional life, as do the others.

Priyanka Chopra: 40.2 million followers
Deepika Padukone: 35.1 million followers
Alia Bhatt: 33.1 million followers
Shraddha Kapoor: 29.7 million followers
Jacqueline Fernandez: 28.5 million followers
Akshay Kumar: 26.2 million followers
Anushka Sharma: 25.1 million followers
Ranveer Singh: 23.1 million followers
Salman Khan: 22.3 million followers
Katrina Kaif: 21.9 million followers
Disha Patani: 20.9 million followers
Varun Dhawan: 20.4 million followers
Parineeti Chopra: 19.8 million followers
Sonam Kapoor: 19 million followers
Shahid Kapoor: 17.9 million followers
Shah Rukh Khan: 17.1 million followers
Sonakshi Sinha: 14.6 followers
Amitabh Bachchan: 12.7 million

Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte and Sushant Singh Rajput also have a good number of followers.
