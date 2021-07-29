Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Support Simone Biles for Prioritising Mental Health Over Olympics

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Justin Bieber and Janet Jackson are showing solidarity with gymnast Simone Biles after her decision to withdraw from competition at the Tokyo Olympics to care for her mental health. Biles exited the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday night in Japan after stumbling through her first event on the vault.

The 24-year-old drew broad praise from celebrities for prioritising her well-being above the games. Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share her support for Biles. Calling her a “role model" and “champion," Priyanka wrote, “I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self-awareness. Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves… body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away - TO CHOOSE YOURSELF - is most important. Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who was diagnosed with depression in 2014, shared a picture of Biles on her Instagram story by writing, “I hear you." Canadian pop star Justin Bieber said he was proud of Biles’ decision to withdraw from the team and individual gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Here’s what other celebs posted:

It takes the strength, power and bravery of a CHAMPION to put your health first. @Simone_Biles, we love you. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wp6CJE4a4o— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 27, 2021

Sending luv and prayers to you. Putting your mental health 1st IS putting you 1st. I stand with you 🙏🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/YMJqzYtm7t— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) July 27, 2021

Biles’ decision resulted in Olympic silver for the US in the team gymnastics competition and sparked a heated debate online over both mental health and sportsmanship.

