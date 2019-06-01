Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Priyanka Chopra Denies Meeting Meghan Markle and Archie, Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Past Relationship

While Morgan Freeman & R Madhavan celebrated their respective birthdays, the world observed Nargis and Marilyn Monroe's birth anniversary. Vikas Bahl cleared of #MeToo allegations and find out the best titles to watch on web in our weekly Streaming Now copy.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Denies Meeting Meghan Markle and Archie, Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Past Relationship
Image of Marilyn Monroe, Katrina Kaif, Morgan Freeman, Vikas Bahl, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Meghan Markle
In a social media post issued on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra has denied meeting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and royal baby Archie and buying a silver bubble blower worth USD 250 for him. UK magazine The Sun had claimed that Priyanka visited Meghan and in doing that laid rest to the ongoing tiff between the two.

In another news, appearing on a talk show, Katrina Kaif opened up about her previous romantic relationship and how it impacted her life. Katrina expressed her views when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 along with Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Read: As Robert Pattinson is Cast in The Batman, His Perfect Jawline Takes the Credit

Also, while Morgan Freeman and R Madhavan celebrated their respective birthdays, Nargis and Marilyn Monroe's birth anniversary was also celebrated by the world. On the special occasion we bring to you some timeless moments from their life and times.

Read: Rocketman Movie Review: Elton John's Biopic Strikes the Perfect, Tragic Note

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Putting rest to rumours that suggested Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas visited Frogmore Cottage in London to meet Meghan and Harry's baby boy Archie, the Quantico star issued a clarification post saying that she was in town for work and not otherwise, as the reports had suggested.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie

Actress Katrina Kaif says there was a phase in her life when she was "consumed" by something else instead of work, and she has no regrets about it. "There was another phase which came, which was also great and it was a phase where I think I kind of let go a bit and I was really consumed and taken over by something else in my life which was not my work," said Katrina.

Read: Katrina Kaif on Her Romantic Relationship: I Was Really Consumed and Taken Over

Also read: Katrina Kaif Defends Salman Khan Over His Comments on Priyanka Chopra Leaving Bharat

Also read: Here's What Katrina Kaif Thinks Would be the Perfect Alternate Career for Salman Khan

One of the most iconic sex symbols of Hollywood in the 1950s and early 1960s, Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her Los Angeles home on August 5, 1962, from an overdose. The actor would have turned 93 today, had she still been alive.

Read: Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: 5 Iconic Pictures of the Timeless Beauty

Also read: Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Hollywood Icon

Also read: Nargis Birth Anniversary: Mother India to Awara, 5 Memorable Performances of the Iconic Actress

Also read: Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis on 90th Birth Anniversary with a Throwback Picture

Also read: Happy Birthday Morgan Freeman: 5 TV Shows of the Actor You Must Watch

Also read: Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl was removed from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 in the wake of the #MeToo allegations that were levied against him. But now, an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment, which held a 50% stake in Phantom, has cleared Vikas of all charges and given him a clean chit, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Read: #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Poses with Jackie Chan Ahead of Kaabil's Release in China, See Pics

Also read: Anu Malik Banned from Entering Yash Raj Studios Over #MeToo Allegations?

In the weekly Streaming Now copy, we bring to you the best titles to indulge in the coming week.

Read: Streaming Now: Mind The Malhotras This Week as Black Mirror Returns with All Its Darkness

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

