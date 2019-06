Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Priyanka Chopra has denied meeting the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her newly born baby Archie in a social media post. She also cited an online publication in the matter and asked them to fact check before publishing such news.Putting rest to rumours that suggested Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas visited Frogmore Cottage in London to meet Meghan and Harry's baby boy Archie, the Quantico star issued a clarification saying that she was in town for work and not otherwise, as the report had suggested. UK magazine The Sun had claimed that Priyanka visited Meghan and in doing that laid rest to the ongoing tiff between the two.The report was subsequently picked up by a number of publications and had also mentioned that Priyanka even picked out a number of baby gifts from jewellers Tiffany, most notable one being a silver bubble blower worth USD 250.In her tweet, Priyanka wrote, "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often (sic)." Read her tweet here:The official spokesperson on behalf of Priyanka told dailymail , "Priyanka has not seen Meghan and has no plans to see Meghan during this trip. She is in town for professional commitments."This is also not the first time that Priyanka has denied a tabloid report about her and Meghan. Back in February, Page Six reported that the friendship between the two was about over because Meghan didn't come to Priyanka's wedding in India. Eventually, the reports of a feud between the two were quashed by Priyanka's team.