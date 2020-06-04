MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani's School Days Pics are Proof They Have Come a Long Way

Priyanka Chopra (L), Disha Patani (R)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Disha Patani's pictures from their school days are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is undoubtedly a fan favourite. The actress creates waves whenever she is spotted on outings and even her throwback pictures win hearts of many. Now, we chance upon Priyanka's adorable image from her school days.

In the image that is doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a skirt and white shirt while she sports a blazer. Priyanka is also seen wearing a sash of her school house Nilgiri and her hair is tied in a braid. She poses all smiles for the camera for a group picture.

Another picture of actress Disha Patani from her school days has also surfaced on social media. In the image, Disha is seen dressed in her uniform, which is a salwar suit, as she ties her hair in a ponytail. The innocence of teenage is quite evident on her face in this throwback picture.

