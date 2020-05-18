Priyanka Chopra Dresses up for English Tea Party, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared some candid pictures of herself on social media that show her soaking in the Los Angeles sun where she is currently in quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka's niece Krishna has also been spending time with the couple and the cute one lights up the actress' Instagram feed with her presence. Recently, Priyanka shared a selfie with Krishna in which they pose all smiles for the camera.

Priyanka said that she dressed up for an English tea party. In the image, she is seen flaunting her flowery hat as wears a black dress for colour coordination. Krishna also looks adorable in her beige hat.

Priyanka also shared a sun kissed picture later. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Feeling blessed. ⁣The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day (sic)."

Earlier, Priyanka had revealed that Nick is teaching her to play the piano while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," the 37-year-old had said, adding, "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

The Quantico actress stressed that Nick is also "an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner".

(With inputs from IANS)

