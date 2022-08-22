Priyanka Chopra Drops Adorable Pics of Daughter Malti, Parineeti Chopra Reacts

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has become a proud mother to daughter Malti Marie Jonas, seems to be enjoying her motherhood, showering all her love on the newborn. Although both Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas have refrained from showing the face of baby Malti to the public, the couple has shared glimpses of the toddler on social media.

Recently, the actress dropped another set of adorable pictures of Malti on her Instagram handle which has created a buzz once again. “Love like no other,” captioned PeeCee on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Dressed in a simple white-collared shirt and a pair of olive-green shorts, the Barfi actress seemed to ooze in the maternity glow, flashing a smile. The picture showed Malti, sitting on Priyanka’s lap, facing away from the camera.

The toddler had a little white frock on her with a matching hairband as she held onto her mother’s hand, with her little fingers. For the next snap, PeeCee was seen in all smiles as Malti’s tiny feet touched her face. An anklet could also be spotted on the 8-month-old’s foot.

Fans have poured their hearts out on the heartwarming pictures of bay Malti, swamping Priyanks’s comment section with hearts. While one user went “Awwwww” another commented, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!”

Celebrities also showered their love and affection on Malti’s adorable pictures, with actress Parineeti Chopra writing, “I miss her” and singer Jay Sean remarking, “Omg the feet in the face.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy this year in January. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra asserted that probably the star couple will reveal Malti’s face, once she turns 1 year old.

Madhu also added how both the actress and her singer husband equally divide their parenting duties. “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick bathes her and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here