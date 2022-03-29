Priyanka Chopra Drops Sunkissed Selfie, Here's How Hubby Nick Jonas Reacted

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Monday morning Instagram post is all about peace and calm. The 39-year-old actress shared a gorgeous selfie on the social media platform straight from the US. Priyanka was spotted in a pastel pink and coral shade sweater and a delicate silver chain with little charms as she took the selfie. The actress flaunted her finely styled mane and pink-tinted lips with minimal make-up.

Sharing the picture from what seems to be inside a car, Priyanka added in the caption, “Just a pause. Happy Monday.” Reacting to the picture, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas commented, “Gorgeous.” Chef Sami Udell wrote, “Beautiful angel.”

Most recently, Priyanka celebrated the first anniversary of her New York-based restaurant Sona. Last weekend, Priyanka shared a video that offered a glimpse of how the past year turned out for her latest venture. Posting the video on Instagram, Priyanka said, “What started for me as another way to introduce modern India to the west, turned into an incredibly fun, cool, and awesome spot in the heart of NYC where you can let your hair down and explore culinary delights and cocktails that are so synonymous with us. As Sona turns a year old today, I couldn’t be more proud.”

The actress and producer also expressed her gratitude to her partners Maneesh Goyal, Hari Nayak, and David Rabin and the team at Sona New York. Concluding her heartfelt note, Priyanka added, “My Heart (and stomach) is full. Here’s to many, many more.”

The actress also co-hosted a pre-Oscars event for all the artists of the South Asian diaspora. Besides Priyanka, the event was hosted by Mindy Kaling, and Kumail Nanjiani, honouring this year’s Oscar Nominees from South Asian communities.

Priyanka was dressed in a black saree for the event. Sharing her look for the event on Instagram, the actress added in the caption that it was a special honour to co-host a pre-Oscar celebration honouring this year’s ten South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work “tirelessly" behind the scenes to make their work possible. Priyanka added that the event filled her with pride for how far the South Asian community has come. Actors like Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari, Kal Penn, Swara Bhasker and Poorna Jagannathan also attended the event.

