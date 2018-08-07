Priyanka Chopra Seems to Take Off 'Engagement Ring' to Dodge Paparazzi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the internet by storm. Of late, there have hardly been any days when the duo has not made headlines. Late last month, People magazine confirmed that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka during their recent trip to London when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.Recently, when Priyanka landed in Delhi to attend an interactive session, organized by FICCI Ladies Organization and Yes Bank in the capital, she was captured hiding what looked like to be a massive diamond ring, at the airport.Well, this is not the first time when Priyanka attempted to hide her ring. On Saturday, when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport she shoved the ring in her pocket.Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick have actually confirmed their engagement.Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.