English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Seems to Take Off 'Engagement Ring' to Dodge Paparazzi
Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka Chopra nor Nick Jonas have actually confirmed their engagement.
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 6, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the internet by storm. Of late, there have hardly been any days when the duo has not made headlines. Late last month, People magazine confirmed that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka during their recent trip to London when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.
Recently, when Priyanka landed in Delhi to attend an interactive session, organized by FICCI Ladies Organization and Yes Bank in the capital, she was captured hiding what looked like to be a massive diamond ring, at the airport.
Well, this is not the first time when Priyanka attempted to hide her ring. On Saturday, when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport she shoved the ring in her pocket.
Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick have actually confirmed their engagement.
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Also Watch
Recently, when Priyanka landed in Delhi to attend an interactive session, organized by FICCI Ladies Organization and Yes Bank in the capital, she was captured hiding what looked like to be a massive diamond ring, at the airport.
Well, this is not the first time when Priyanka attempted to hide her ring. On Saturday, when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport she shoved the ring in her pocket.
Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick have actually confirmed their engagement.
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka Chopra Opts Out of Bhansali's Film? Director Clarifies
- Honda Launches Special Editions of WR-V, City and BR-V for Upcoming Festive Season in India
- Salman Khan Reveals He Was Pissed Off With His Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Before Loveratri
- Ants Can Build Bridges With Their Own Bodies - And it is Stuff of Nightmares
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...