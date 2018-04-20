English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Elated To See Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli Feature in Time 100 Influential People of 2018 List
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is creating waves in the West, is elated to see her friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe among others.
Image: File photos of Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is creating waves in the West, is elated to see her friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe among others. The actor immediately took to Twitter to congratulate Deepika and Virat.
"So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent," she wrote on her Twitter.
Padukone took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "what an absolute honour!#TIME100 @time."
Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the list. Her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel has also penned words of appreciation for the actor in the magazine. "Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing. Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," he wrote.
The actor is one of the highest paid actors of the Indian cinema today and has over 18 brands in her portfolio. She has also spoken about her battle with depression and has continued to make efforts towards creating awareness with her NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation.
(With inputs from IANS)
