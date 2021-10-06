Priyanka Chopra Enjoys 'A Perfect Day Off' in Yellow and Red Swimsuits, See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share a few pictures from her recent outing with her closed ones. In the pictures, the actress can be seen on a boat posing in yellow and red swimsuits. She has also carried a white lace shrug with the swimsuits. The actress can also be seen posing with her mother in one, and with her pet dog and two friends in another pictures. “A perfect day off 🐋😄❤️#AboutYesterday," the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Produce Broadway’s Chicken and Biscuits

Priyanka had recently flown to the USA from the UK to celebrate her husband, singer Nick Jonas’ birthday. Both are currently stationed at different locations due to work commitments.

On the work front, The Jonas Brothers, which consists of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas released their new song Who’s In Your Head. The band also appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with numerous projects. The actress wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.