Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Champagne on a Private Jet With Her Citadel Co-stars

International star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy in a foreign location for the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel. The action-packed spy drama is being created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers. Priyanka and British actor Richard Madden are headlining the cast. Her co-star Osy Ikhile on Monday shared a video on Instagram showing the inside look of the crew’s private jet. Priyanka also featured in the video as she was taking a sip of her drink inside the flight.

Osy, who is popular for featuring in TV series Black Mirror among other things, posted the edited Reel for his birthday celebration. “33 TODAY!!! THANK YOU LORD!!!! Very blessed!! Extremely grateful! God is good! Famtree is winning! Life is DOPE,” the British actor captioned the video which also shows Diana, Priyanka’s pet dog.

As seen in Osy’s video, the crew also enjoyed playing Uno onboard while enjoying all the perks of being inside in a private jet. The British actor ended the reel video with his arrival in his hotel room.

The 31-year-old actor shared another post while posing with Diana inside the jet. The actor’s caption for the post indicated how much fun he had on his birthday. Osy geo-tagged himself in Valencia, Spain.

Meanwhile, Citadel will be Priyanka’s second major series after Quantico. She had shared a selfie or ‘carfie’ as she called it during the shoot of the web series last week.

Citadel also includes a host of local spin offs in India, Spain, Italy and Mexico. The spin offs, according to the makers, will enhance the entertainment experience and help viewers to deep dive into an imagined world. The Indian series is likely to feature Varun Dhawan and will be helmed by Raj and DK.

Other than Citadel, Priyanka also has projects like The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves, and Text For You with Sam Heughan.

