Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Date Night with Nick Jonas, Salman Khan Releases New Single Tere Bina

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a romantic date night together recently. Priyanka posted some pics from the time and they are absolutely adorable.

In another news, Salman Khan has launched his new track Tere Bina amid the coronavirus lockdown. The video has been directed by Salman himself and has been shot with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also, actor Rana Daggubati announced his engagement with lady love Miheeka Bajaj on social media. Many ladies were heartbroken upon hearing the news but congratulations poured in for the couple from all quarters.

Priyanka Chopra shared a few glimpses of her date night with hubby Nick Jonas, where they can be seen enjoying a small fireplace at home.

Rana Daggubati has announced on social media that he will be getting married soon to his partner Miheeka Bajaj. Rana took to social media to share an adorable picture of the two as he wrote, "And she said yes."

Actor Salman Khan's new song Tere Bina, featuring Jacqueline Fernandes is out now. Ahead of the song's release, the two actors talked about the song in a candid interview with Waluscha De Sousa.

Virat Kohli sees a silver lining to the coronavirus lockdown, that he is getting to spend so much time with his wife Anushka Sharma, without being interrupted by work commitments.

Rapper Badshah has released a new track Ilzaam addressing all the accusations and criticisms he has faced in the past.

