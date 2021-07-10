Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Wimbledon Finals with Kate Middleton, Prince William

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra among many famous celebrities attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. She was seen in a high neck, full sleeves white floral dress.

In viral pictures on social media, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William took the front row, behind them were seated tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King. Among the audiences were also Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has landed on the Hopper Instagram Richlist this year. She is on the 27th spot with over 64 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka is reportedly getting USD 403,000 (which is equal to approximately Rs 3 crore in Indian currency) for every promotional post she makes on the photo-video sharing app.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

