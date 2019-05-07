Priyanka Chopra's Epic Met Gala Look Inspires an Endless Amount of Memes
Priyanka Chopra's epic Met Gala look launched 1,000 memes on social media.
Image courtesy: Twitter
But it was Priyanka's dramatic hair in voluminous back-combed waves which caught everyone's attention on the Internet, generating an endless amounts of hilarious memes.
Some compared her hairdo to Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga's hairstyle, while others thought she was resembling Johnny Depp's character Mad Hatter from the film Alice in Wonderland.
Take a look:
Same @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/ta7BubDqVD— Badrinadh (@Badrina86368397) May 7, 2019
#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/laxoU7LqwU— Ronald (@ronaldgns) May 7, 2019
Spot the difference #PriyankaChopra #MetGala #MetGala2019 #hairstyle pic.twitter.com/VtRopxEv2c— Fahad Khan (@fahaddkhann) May 7, 2019
Pic 1 : PC— aankh dikhata madarjaat (@pankajpsp) May 7, 2019
CENTER SHOCK
Pic 2 : PC #MetGala #PriyankaChopra #nickjonas #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/ozBUYkV5TI
Wtf #metgala @priyankachopra #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/3ZqHErNfTy— Fahim SRK (@FahimSRKian1) May 7, 2019
Okay Priyanka Chopra is clearly inspired by eye-thousand senthil pic.twitter.com/aEtDFLcMtq— LS (@PuneerSoda) May 7, 2019
@priyankachopra @fani pic.twitter.com/eNJEJa0PQs— Chowkidar Aryan Singh (@AryanSi71404785) May 7, 2019
So now we know the inspiration behind Priyanka Chopra's #MetGala look. pic.twitter.com/AqhFTbkLnd— BuddyBits (@BuddyBits) May 7, 2019
E=PC^2 #MetGala #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/oTAtbvNJa3— Karthik Venkataraman (@visitor14) May 7, 2019
omg #malinga pic.twitter.com/PDnNbC2Hsu— Nitesh Kumar Singh (@singhnitesh177) May 7, 2019
Ohh malinga in get 2019 pic.twitter.com/f1SJ2QxVDv— Rofl Baapu (@roflaashu) May 7, 2019
Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick went for matching clothes in elegant white at the gala. Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
- Met gala 2019: Deepika Padukone is a Barbie Doll in Strapless Pink Gown
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s