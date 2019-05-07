Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra's Epic Met Gala Look Inspires an Endless Amount of Memes

Priyanka Chopra's epic Met Gala look launched 1,000 memes on social media.

Updated:May 7, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Priyanka Chopra's epic Met Gala look launched 1,000 memes on social media. Priyanka, who made her grand return to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday along with Nick Jonas, walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colorful feathered ruffles and a matching cape.

But it was Priyanka's dramatic hair in voluminous back-combed waves which caught everyone's attention on the Internet, generating an endless amounts of hilarious memes.

Some compared her hairdo to Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga's hairstyle, while others thought she was resembling Johnny Depp's character Mad Hatter from the film Alice in Wonderland.

Take a look:


































Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick went for matching clothes in elegant white at the gala. Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.

